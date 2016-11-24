Glenshane crash victim named

Police have named the woman who died following a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Pass on Wednesday.

The victim was 64 year-old Loreto Douglas from the Londonderry area.

Inspector Ian Armour continues to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Glenshane Road yesterday morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Limavady or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 230 of 23/11/16.

The incident occurred near the Ponderosa public house on Wednesday morning.

One woman was airlifted to hospital in Belfast following the crash.

It is believed three vehicles were involved.

Four other people were admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.