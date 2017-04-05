M2 reopens after lane closure

Lanes one and two of the M2 (Northbound) between York Street and Fortwilliam are open again following an RTC in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 1am, the motorway heading northwards around Yorkgate train station saw two lanes shut down, and a very big emergency presence along the hard shoulder. It included several police units, and several fire engines.

At least one dark-coloured car appeared badly-damaged.

The scene was cleared and lanes re-opened just before 2am.