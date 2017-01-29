Man killed in crash named

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died following a road traffic collision in County Armagh on Saturday.

The deceased has now been named as 52-year-old Timothy Woods.

The crash occurred at 3.30pm on the Castleblayney Road near the village of Keady.

A PSNI spokesman has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Anyone who has any information about the road traffic collision, which involved a silver Honda CR-V is asked to contact local police or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 738 of 28/1/17.”