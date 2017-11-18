Man seriously injured after falling from bridge

A man has been rushed to hospital by Air Ambulance after falling from a bridge onto the Northway road in Portadown this morning.

It’s understood the man, believed to be aged in his 60s and from the Lurgan area, fell from the bridge onto the main road, sustaining serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions at Seagoe Bridge while the emergency services, including Air Ambulance personnel, dealt with the incident. The route has since reopened to traffic.

Local DUP Councillor Louise Templeton described the incident as “a shocking turn of events” and said she hopes the injured man makes a full recovery.

Her party colleague, Jonathan Buckley MLA added: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this, particularly the injured man.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about the incident to pass it on to the police so they can piece together exactly what happened.”