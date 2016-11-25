Moira roadworks: Motorists warned to expect ‘significant delays’ this weekend

TransportNI has warned motorists to expect “significant delays” in the Moira area this weekend due to ongoing roadworks.

The Department for Infrastructure has been criticised by politicians, business owners and members of the public for permitting lane closures on the village’s Main Street at busy times of day over the past number of weeks.

The ongoing resurfacing work has caused long tailbacks in the area, as far as Dollingstown and the M1 motorway on occasions.

The owner of a local haulage business has warned that with traffic backing up onto the M1, “it is only a matter of time before we have another fatality” - a concern he has raised local political representatives.

Several Lagan Valley politicians recently hit out at the department after the roadworks caused disruption to the village’s Remembrance Day events.

Cllr Nicholas Trimble, who has received complaints about the ongoing traffic chaos, commented: “I welcome the resurfacing as the road was in such a poor state of repair, however I expressed my deep concerns over the traffic disruption being caused in Moira.

“I have called upon TransportNI to minimise disruption by working at off-peak times, when possible. Transport NI assured me that they are currently maximising the works which can be carried out at off-peak times.”

Responding to concerns about the traffic situation in and around the village, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson stressed that the roadworks are nearing completion.

“The resurfacing of Main Street, Moira has been a priority scheme for some time and was programmed to commence straight after cable upgrade works by Northern Ireland Electricity were completed. Temporary traffic control during off peak hours from 09.30 to 16.30 have been necessary to ensure the safety of both the operatives and the public,” she said.

“The final surface course will be laid and work substantially completed on Sunday 27 November and will require temporary traffic control from early Sunday morning to late Sunday evening. TransportNI expect significant delays in the area and would encourage people to seek an alternative route,” the spokesperson added.