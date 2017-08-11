Tributes paid to rider Jamie Hodson who was killed at Ulster Grand Prix

Tributes have been paid to Wigan rider Jamie Hodson who died following a crash in the Dundrod 150 races at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old came off in an incident on Thursday in the National race, which led to the race being red-flagged as a result.

His brother, Rob Hodson, was involved in the same incident but escaped without any serious injuries.

A statement issued by the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club said: “It is with much regret that the Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club confirm that a rider was killed following a crash during the Dundrod 150 National race on Thursday, 10th August.

“35 year old Jamie Hodson from Wigan was involved in an incident at the ‘Joey’s Windmill’ section of the circuit.

“His brother Rob Hodson was involved in the same accident, but has no serious injuries.

“An experienced rider, Jamie was the reigning Manx GP Supertwins champion, and this year achieved a top 10 finish in the TT Lightweight race.

“The Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club would like to express its sincere condolences to Jamie’s family and friends and requests that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Tim Morrow, has expressed his sympathy following the fatality in the district.

He said: “We are saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with Jamie’s family at this difficult time. We are thinking of Jamie’s family and friends, including his brother who is also a competitor, and send our deepest sympathies to the Hodson family.”

Fellow Wigan racer Josh Daley posted on Twitter: “Absolutely numb & gutted we lost a good mate today Jamie Hodson, thoughts are with the family x”

English racer Daniel Cooper said on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted to hear of Jamie Hodsons passing, the Hodson family are one of the nicest families in the road racing paddock. God speed.”

The final tweet from Mr Hodson himself was made on Sunday when he shared his sympathy with the friends and family of fellow racer Mark Fincham who was killed in a crash during a race at Thruxton circuit in England.

On the same evening Mr Hodson died there was another red-flag incident in the Dundrod 150 Challenge race. After a delay, organisers announced no further racing would take place on Thursday.

One rider is in a critical condition following the accident while another is also in a critical condition following an accident during practice.

The Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club confirmed that two riders remain in hospital following the two separate racing incidents.

Stephen Lynd from Templepatrick was injured after a crash during a Dundrod 150 practice session.

Gavin Lupton from Otley in West Yorkshire was injured after a crash during the Dundrod 150 Challenge race.

The last person to be killed at Dundrod during the Ulster Grand Prix was 24-year-old Scottish racer Andy Lawson in 2015. Before that in 2012 English racer Lee Vernon, also 24, died following injuries sustained during the Dundrod 150 in 2012.

Other recent fatalites at the UGP circuit include Scotland’s Andy Wallace in 2004 and Gary Jess from Co Down in 2002.

In 2001 race official Gerald Allaway lost his life in a fatal accident while in 1997 seven-year-old spectator Christopher McConnell-Hewitt died when he was struck by an out of control motorcycle and sidecar.