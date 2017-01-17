Two children in hospital after serious accident

Two children are in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision on the Staffordstown Road, Co Antrim.

Police are appealing for information. A PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision occurred at around 4.40pm this afternoon (Tuesday 17th January) when the boy and girl were in collision with a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene. Roads in the area remain closed at this time and diversions are in place as enquiries are ongoing.”

SDLP Antrim Councillor Roisin Lynch also urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the two children who remain in a critical condition following this terrible crash.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of the entire community will also be with their families at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was travelling along the Staffordstown road area this afternoon at around 4.40pm and who may have any information that might be useful to police to bring it forward as soon as possible.

“This incident has shocked local people and I have no doubt that they’ll do everything they can to help.

“This is a horrific experience for any family to go through. I will be following up with local agencies to explore if there’s anything that can be done to enhance safety in the area.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Inspector Bradley has appealed to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the collision to contact officers at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 740 17/01/17.”