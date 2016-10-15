Tyrone farmer who died in slurry accident was 'a gentleman' and 'good neighbour'

The tight-knit community of Coagh has been left stunned following yesterday's farming tragedy which claimed the life of local man Alastair Sloss.

Mr Sloss, from Ruskey Road, is understood to have been overcome by flumes after falling into a slurry pit on the eve of the spreading cut-off.

He leaves behind his wife Roberta, and five children.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland is investigating the accident which is believed to have happened around 5pm on Friday.

Mid Ulster Ulster Unionist Party MLA Sandra Overend extended her sympathy to the Sloss and Ballentine families.

“To hear of another local farming accident brings a clench to my stomach," she said. "I was so saddened to hear of the tragic death of Alastair Sloss and my heart goes out to his family.

"The slurry spreading season, which is now concluding brings a stressful time for farmers, juggling responsibilities, tending to animals and preparing the land.

"It is just terrible that this tragedy has happened and another farming family is grieving as a result. My thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said, "This is another tragic loss within the farming community. It once again reminds us all of the dangers particularly associated with slurry. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at the time of such devastating loss."

Friends and neighbours of Mr Sloss have taken to social media to extend sympathy to the family.

"A good neighbour the whole community are in shock, God bless his wife and children, father, brother and sister and wider family circle," wrote Alastair Brown.

"Can't believe this shocking news. Thoughts and prayers to Roberta and her wee family," said Larissa Gregg.

Richard Sloan said he had been chatting to Mr Sloss earlier. "A very hard working man but a gentleman, always had time to chat and always asked about my young family."

And Kevin Murray wrote: "Can't believe he was on my chair a few days ago and now gone. A great neighbour and will be greatly missed."