UDA-linked estate agent found dead

A well-known former Belfast estate agent has been found dead at his home.

The body of Philip Johnston (51) was discovered at his Bangor home in the Bryansburn Road area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Back in 2005, Mr Johnston was arrested on suspicion of money laundering alongside former UDA chief and police informer, Jim Gray.

Gray was murdered just months later, outside his parents’ home in Clarawood, east Belfast.

All charges against Mr Johnston were later dropped, clearing him of any suspicion of wrongdoing.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man aged in his 50s at a house in the Bryansburn Road area of Bangor on Wednesday July 19.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

It is expected a post-mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.