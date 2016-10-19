Ulster Hall to get Rory Gallagher statue

Irish rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher is to be commemorated with a statue in Belfast.

It will be erected outside the Ulster Hall on Bedford Street, where Gallagher regularly performed during the Troubles.

The tribute to Gallagher, proposed by the Wilgar Community Forum in east Belfast, was given the green light by Belfast City Council’s planning committee at its latest meeting on Tuesday.

Alliance councillor Mervyn Jones, who is a member of the planning committee, said it was a “fitting tribute to someone who brought light to Belfast in dark times”.

He added: “I was pleased to see this proposal come to the planning committee, and even more pleased to offer it my full support.

“Rory Gallagher brought his incredible talent to entertain us in Belfast at a time when many other acts took us off their tour lists.

“I was privileged to see Rory play at the Ulster Hall and know personally how his music broke down barriers as young people came together from every community, united in their love of his music and incredible talent.

“His statue will be a great addition to the already rich cultural offering Belfast has for its citizens and visitors.”

The decision will now go before the full council for approval.