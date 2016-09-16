Veteran falls over on Prince William and Kate's visit to Essex

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The Duke of Cambridge comes to the aid of Jonathan Douglas-Hughes, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Essex when he took a tumble as he arrived at Stewards Academy in Harlow, Essex

The Duke and Duchess had just arrived at Stewards Academy in Harlow for a visit when the mishap happened.

Mr Douglas-Hughes, who was wearing his ceremonial uniform complete with sword, fell backwards as the Duke was introduced to local dignitaries.

A gasp went up from around 30 well-wishers as he landed on his back and he was helped to his feet by William and others.

Mr Douglas-Hughes turned to William and said "Sorry about that", and the Duke replied "No, it's all right".