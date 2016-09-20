VIDEO: Sex in the City star Kim Cattrall arrives in Belfast

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Former Sex in the City star Kim Cattrall has arrived at George Best Belfast City airport.

According to the Holywood star’s Twitter account she is in Belfast to meet up with Van Morrison for @aspectsfestival.

The “Liverpool born, Canadian-bred New Yorker” did not go unnoticed in Belfast by photographers who were at the airport to capture paralympian Bethany Firth’s homecoming.

This afternoon ‏@KimCattrall tweeted about her “honour” at meeting swimmer Bethany Firth.

“Such an honour for me to meet and congratulate @BethanyFirth2 2Day....Such an amazing achievement!,” she said.

The 60-year-old actress became an international celebrity in the 1990s when she was cast as the scandalously promiscuous Samantha Jones in HBO’s award-winning comedy series Sex and the City.

Kim Cattrall arrives at City Airport

Kim Cattrall’s latest role in the Netflix series, ‘Sensitive Skin’ sees her play the role of a wife stuck in a mid-marriage crisis.