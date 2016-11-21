Watch: Ashfield Girls' High school take the Mannequin Challenge

Pupils at Ashfield Girls' High school have joined the global Mannequin Challenge craze after "just one take".
Cheryl Hoey, Assistant Vice Principal for E-Learning in the school said: "I organised it with one of our technicians just because it is a craze and the girls were interested in it.
"So we asked them to be ready for a set time - and we did the mannequin challenge in just one take. And that was it."
She added: "The girls had a ball. They were really buzzing after it. We could have had more in it because everyone wanted to be involed."
