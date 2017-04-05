Watch Ulster MEP Nicholson accusing EU Brexit chief of “twiddling on his phone”

A Northern Ireland MEP has hit out at the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator for “twiddling” on his phone during a European Parliament debate on Wednesday.

Ulster Unionist Jim Nicholson told Michel Barnier he should “actually listen” to his speech rather than “twiddling with your telephone”.

Jim Nicholson goes on the offensive in the European Parliament

Mr Nicholson made the warning to Mr Barnier during a speech on the EU’s negotiating guidelines for the UK’s exit from the union.

Mr Barnier was prompted by an advisor before belatedly putting on headphones to listen to Mr Nicholson’s contribution.