Search

Who are the killer clowns and why is it happening here?

Incidents involving 'killer clowns' have been reported across Northern Ireland

Incidents involving 'killer clowns' have been reported across Northern Ireland

0
Have your say

It’s a craze that has left billions of sane people baffled and has resulted in scores of victims being scared out of their wits.

Component:1.7621767.1476098675, , ,$mergedBody