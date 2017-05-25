Windows damaged in overnight incident

Windows were shattered in two homes in Hamiltonsbawn last night (Wednesday) in what is claimed to have been an incident involving an air rifle.

The incident took place overnight in Bawn Meadows, with a missile going through a window into one of the houses.

Newry & Armagh DUP Westminster election candidate William Irwin MLA has slammed those responsible and said people inside “could have been seriously injured”.

He said, “This is a really shocking incident and seeing the damage to the windows and speaking with the residents today, it is a relief that no one was injured.

“Early indications suggest a pellet or BB gun was used in these reckless attacks and given the damage to the windows, it is clear that whatever was fired was travelling with enough force to cause serious injury to anyone who could have been struck.”

He urged anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Hamiltonsbawn area to contact the police immediately.

A PSNI spokesperson said they had received reports of overnight criminal damage in Bawn Meadows and have asked anyone with information to contact 101 quoting reference 329 25/05/17.