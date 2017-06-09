Woman dies after her car collides with articulated lorry

A woman in her 20s has died after her car collided with an articulated lorry in County Tyrone.

The woman was the driver of a BMW car which was involved in a collision with a lorry on Ballagh Road, near Clogher, shortly after 6am.

The male driver of the lorry was physically unhurt.

Inspector Keith Hicks said: "The road is expected to remain closed for much of today as we work to establish the circumstances of the crash. The closure will cause disruption to traffic however we will endeavour to reopen the road as soon as possible.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision or who was travelling on the Ballagh Road this morning and who may be able to assist the investigation.

"Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 139 09/06/17."