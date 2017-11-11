Woman dies and child in 'critical' condition after A2 crash

Police are appealing for information following yesterday's two-car crash on A2 Bangor to Belfast road at Ballygilbert which claimed the life of a woman and left a child in a critical condition.

A man was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The child has been taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The air ambulance, three A&E crews, three rapid response paramedics and a doctor were sent to the scene of the crash, just after 3.45pm on Friday.

PSNI Inspector Jonny Francie is appealing for anyone on the road who may have seen something to call police on 101 quoting reference 847.