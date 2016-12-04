Woman in stable condition after Co Londonderry road crash

A woman who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Londonderry at the weekend is in a stable condition in hospital.

The crash between a car and a van in happened on the Boveedy Road, Kilrea on Saturday.

Two people were injured in the crash and were both taken to hospital.

One woman was said to be in a serious condition following the incident.

However, a spokesperson for the Northern Health Trust told the News Letter today that the woman’s condition was now stable, and she was being treated for her injuries in Antrim Area Hospital.

The other person injured in the crash was also said to be in a stable condition.

Part of the road was closed for a time and a diversion was put in place on the Gortmacrane Road.

Police advised motorists to expect delays in the area.