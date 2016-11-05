Young woman assessed by paramedics after being hauled from car by teen hijackers

A young woman was assessed by paramedics after being hauled from her car by two teenage hijackers in the middle of Larne on Friday night.

Police are appealing for information following the vehicle hijacking in the High Street area which occurred just after 10.25pm.

It was reported to police that while the woman’s blue Audi A4 was parked one male got in the passenger side and another male pulled the female driver out of the car.

They made off in the car and turned off on the Inver Road.

The female driver, a 22 year old woman, was assessed by NIAS at the scene and was left badly shaken after the incident.

The two males are believed to be in their late teens. Both were of slim build and were wearing dark hooded tops and scarves over their faces.

Sergeant John Hamilton said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed these two males in the area, anyone who knows the whereabouts of the car, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number, quoting reference number 1283 of 04/11/16.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”