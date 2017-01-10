Young woman forced from car in east Belfast hijacking

Police are appealing for information after a young woman was victim to a vehicle hijacking in the School Road area of Castlereagh this morning.

Just before 7.50am police received a report that a man had approached a woman in a car - a red Hyundai I30 vehicle registration number AFZ 1136 - before making her get out of the vehicle.

He then made off in the direction of Newtownbreda Road.

A PSNI spokesman said the victim, who was in her 20s, was not injured in the incident.

The car was found at approximately 10.35am parked in the St James’s Road area of West Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory said: “The man who took the car is described as being approximately 5’5” tall, believed to be in his late 20s, of stocky build and was wearing a peaked cap, a scarf over his face and navy clothing.

“I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact detectives at Lisburn Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 162 of 10/01/17. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”