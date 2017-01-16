Equal sovereignty is the only solution

Ben Lowry (January 14) put his finger on the cause of the British-Irish conflict in Northern Ireland.

He stated that the DUP and Sinn Fein are both, to some degree, Ulster nationalists – “albeit one group wanting to be so under the umbrella of a united Ireland and the other wanting to live under the sovereignty of the United Kingdom”.

In short, British sovereignty over Irish people is the cause of the conflict.

Irish sovereignty over Ulster-British people would not be tolerated.

Equal sovereignty is the only just solution.

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15