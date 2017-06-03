Jim Allister: Finucane cannot masquerade as campaigner for truth and justice while carrying flag for IRA’s political wing

Following Sinn Fein candidate John Finucane’s refusal to comment on the murder of Edgar Graham (‘SF candidate candidate is asked about murder of lawyer,’ June 2) it is worth remembering that the young unionist politician wasn’t the only solicitor to be murdered by the IRA.

In October 1979 John Donaldson was shot by the IRA as he left Andersonstown RUC station on a motorbike. He had just delivered a summons to require a police officer to appear in court to give evidence in a compensation claim by an Andersonstown family.

The IRA admitted responsibility for the murder saying he was shot by mistake.

The murder of Mr Finucane’s father is well known.

The murder of Edgar Graham much less so.

But the murder of 23-year-old John Donaldson is almost totally forgotten.

Mr Finucane cannot masquerade as a campaigner for truth and justice while carrying the flag for the IRA’s political apologists in this election.

Jim Allister MLA, North Antrim

Trevor Ringland: John Finucane needs to clarify his position on the IRA and in particular its murder of lawyers

Edgar Graham’s sister asks SF academic: ‘Was it wrong to shoot my brother in the head?’

Police probe online abusive messages to Sinn Fein candidate