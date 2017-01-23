Jim Allister: Terror was terror in the past and it is terrorism now

Last night’s attempted murder of a police officer is a reminder of the wickedness and criminality of all terrorism, no matter who it is committed by or when.

Whether it was the Provos’ vile campaign of decades, or their successors’ campaign of today, terrorism is never justified.

Condemnation of today’s terrorism, while still justifying that of the former years, is equivocal and a crutch to the perpetrators.

Jim Allister QC MLA, TUV leader, Stormont

Morning View: Criticism of dissident terror is not enough – action to combat them must be supported