Lord Kilclooney: We must prepare for no Brexit deal

The negotiations with EU are not progressing well.

I accept that the United Kingdom is obliged to honour commitments to the European Union but also must be taken into account is the value of the EU assets which the UK has funded.

In Northern Ireland we should be preparing for an exit from the EU without agreement and proceeding under WTO rules.

This is not my preferred route but it is a challenge to us in Northern Ireland and it would crucify the Republic and seriously damage trade in the Netherlands and Germany and French agriculture exports to the UK would be decimated.

Like the boy scouts, Northern Ireland should ‘Be Prepared’.

Lord Kilclooney, Former Ulster Unionst MEP, Mullinure, Co Armagh