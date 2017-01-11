Mike Nesbitt: The people of NI deserve answers on ‘cash for ash’

How interesting that a day after asking the Secretary of State to initiate a Public Inquiry into the scandal of the Renewable Heat Incentive, Mrs Foster has finally come over to our idea of using the 2005 Inquiries Act.

However she needs to follow through.

So far there have been too many hollow promises from successive DUP ministers.

Sinn Fein let the DUP off the hook on Monday, but we have not and will not.

The people of Northern Ireland demand and deserve answers.

They want to know how it happened, why it happened, who is responsible and what is being done to fix it.

The Audit Office warned Economy Minister Simon Hamilton seven months ago there was a problem with “cash for ash”.

He promised back then to bring RHI costs under control.

All we have had since then is more hot air.

The public may well greet the DUP on the electoral doorstep with the time-honoured question “Why are we waiting?”

Mike Nesbitt MLA, Ulster Unionist leader, Stormont