NI should not allow segregated schools or compulsory Gaelic

Whatever you do, do not allow Gaelic to be compulsorily taught or a prerequisite for a job.

If anyone wants their child taught it they can pay for private tuition.

There is no doubt in my mind that the IRA/nationalists would use it to inculcate their belief system where it is taught (think about how many loyalist Irish speakers you have!).

While I am at it, Northern Ireland should in the cause of peace make all schools minimum 40% of either nationalist or loyalist and pay the bussing cost to make up the numbers children will get on with each other. Sectarian schools just encourage bigotry.

You should also focus on a Northern Ireland identity your surest bet for a successful future.

John Scott, Warwickshire