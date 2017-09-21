No need for an ILA

Irish is already taught to children in Catholic schools in Northern Ireland.

This is their right.

Why do we need an Irish language act?

Sinn Fein are using this as a weapon against Protestants, which is nothing new.

Arlene Foster and all unionists should not give in to this act because if they do SF will come back for more and if they don’t get what they want they can bring Stormont down again.

Do not use an Ulster Scots act for an Irish language act.

MM, By text message, Coleraine