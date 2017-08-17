Please clarify: did native Americans have a say in establishment of America?

Mr Edmund Lynch of Denville, New Jersey takes the trouble to write to the News Letter (‘Irish people in the north were never given a choice to be part of Ireland or Britain,’ August 16) to question the democratic credentials of people like myself to be British in Northern Ireland.

The anti-colonial argument he uses might be a little more plausible and consistent if he would go on to explain what right he has to be a citizen of the United States of America in Denville, New Jersey.

Were the Delaware Indians, particularly the Lenni-Lenape tribe, thought to be the native people in his part of the world, given a democratic say in the establishment of the province and later state of New Jersey in the USA?

If he can clarify his own position, his transatlantic commentary might have slightly more credibility.

If not, then with all due respect Ed, butt out.

Councillor Andy Wilson, Ulster Unionist Party