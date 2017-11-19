Sammy Wilson: The welcome demise of Mugabe and Adams

This weekend has been a bad one for presidents and a good one for those who are sick and tired of suffering under their destructive leadership.

The dictator Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe caused widespread misery in his country and hardship for the very people he claimed to represent and Gerry Adams allowed the same.

Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, right, meets with Defence Forces Generals at State House, in Harare, on Sunday, the day that members of the ZANU PF Central committee fired Mugabe as party chief and replaced him with dismissed deputy President, Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday. (AP Photo)

They blamed everyone else, especially the British government, for the problems which they themselves were responsible for creating.

They led a lifestyle which was not available to their own supporters.

They both embraced ruinous extreme left wing economic policies.

They stamped out any dissent within their respective political organisations.

They were hostile to ethnic and political groups which stood in their way.

Unfortunately their going does not guarantee that in either Northern Ireland or Zimbabwe their replacement will be any more likely to bring about a change in approach or attitude to the grave issues which they have left as a legacy to be faced in their respective countries.

Nevertheless the demise of any such leader is always a welcome event.

Sammy Wilson, DUP MP, East Antrim