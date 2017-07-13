Time for Tory-DUP pact to end the public sector pay cap

Like many I was angry and frustrated to see the DUP and Conservatives vote against lifting the cap on public sector.

In the last few of months alone our emergency services have been under great pressure, with the terror attacks in Manchester and London, followed by the tragedy at Grenfell tower.

As a former firefighter – who is married to a nurse with two children who are completing their GCSEs and A Levels with the support of fantastic teachers – I know what a boost for morale lifting this cap could have been for those on the front line.

Our doctors, nurses, paramedics, police and fire service – to name but a few – found themselves in those nightmare scenarios you train for but hope you will never face and responded with the highest levels of bravery and service to the public during some of the darkest hours the United Kingdom has faced in recent years.

In the confidence and supply agreement between the DUP and the Conservatives, they even go as far to say the two parties will work together to “consider options to support the highly successful reserve forces in Northern Ireland.” Apparently a fair pay rise wasn’t one of those options.

The retention and motivation of our public sector workers is key to its success.

The government and the DUP must recognise that the continuing pay freeze is a self-defeating policy.

We have relied on our public sector to continue to deliver high standards of service through the last number of years of austerity and they have not let us down.

I would call on the Conservatives and DUP to revisit and reverse their decision, as a mark of gratitude.

Robbie Butler, Ulster Unionist MLA, Lagan Valley