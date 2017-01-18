BOXING: Carl Frampton has antidote for rival Leo Santa Cruz

Carl Frampton believes he has the ‘antidote’ to stop Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas when they meet in the MGM Grand on January 28.

The two rivals will once again go toe to toe for the WBA Featherweight World title that ‘The Jackal’ took off the Mexican in New York at the end of July.

They will meet again at the world famous resort in the Nevada desert and Frampton is sure his hand will be raised at the end of the night.

“He has that typical Mexican style, where he comes forward nonstop and has a never say die attitude.

“People like that but I have the antidote for it and I showed that in the last fight.

“And I think if I make a few adjustments I am going to win this fight a bit more decisively,” he added.

And Frampton believes July’s defeat - Santa Cruz’s first in 34 professional fights - will be playing on the three weight World Champions mind when he enters the ring at the MGM.

“I don’t know how good his confidence will be going into this fight. I know what to expect from him but he does not know what to expect from me because I can adapt and change styles. I know it is going to be a tough fight but it is a fight that I am going to win.”

And Frampton believes bigger fights will happen if he can see off the challenge of Santa Cruz.

“I hope I get another fight in the summer in Belfast. The plan is to beat Santa Cruz and then potentially fight Lee Selby in Belfast in the summer and then squeeze another fight in before the end of the year,” he added.