BOXING: James Tennyson gets Irish title showdown

Belfast’s James Tennyson will get a shot at the Irish Super-featherweight title when he faces Declan Geraghty at the Waterfront Hall on February 18.

The clash was due to take place in Scotland in December - only for Tennyson to suffer a cut in a warm-up bout at the Titanic Exhibition Centre.

Tennyson is a former holder of the belt after stopping Mickey Coveney for the crown in 2013.

In his only previous all-Irish clash Dubliner Geraghty was one half of the 2014 BUI Fight of the Year when he went to war with Jono Carroll.

At 26 and 23 years old respectively, the title bout between Geraghty and Tennyson, two rising prospects, is viewed as one of the most exciting and high-profile Irish title fights of recent times.

And Tennyson says he is looking forward to getting his hands on the Irish title for a second time.

“This is a fight I have wanted and I am looking forward to it.

“I have been training away for a dinner show at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on February 4 - that Paul Hyland jnr is headlining - and I am ready for this opportunity.

“Declan is a good fighter but when I win at the Waterfront I will fight anyone that is put in front of me.

“We have been talking about this fight for a while now and the injury I picked-up meant it could not happen at the end of last year.

“But it is even better now because I get to fight for the belt in Belfast and live on Box Nation.

“This is my chance to impress and make a statement and that is what I am going to go.

“I have great respect for Declan but he will not stopping me getting my hands on that belt at the Waterfront Hall,” he added.

The bill is set to be headlined by Jamie Conlan who could be defending his Comonwealth Super-flyweight title.

And there is further undercard support from Paddy Barnes, Marco McCullough, and Steven Ward, with more to be announced over the coming days.