BOXING: Lee Haskins just wants some ‘respect’before Ryan Burnett clash

Lee Haskins says people should give him respect after what he has done in the ring.

The IBF Bantamweight champion will make a third world title defence against Ryan Burnett in Belfast on Saturday night,

And after missing out on boxing in Las Vegas when Randy Caballero failed to make the weight in November 2015, Haskins - who was awarded the IBF strap without throwing a punch - hopes victory against Burnett get him the fight in America that he has always wanted.

“They say win this and it could be a big one next, but I’ve heard it all before.

“I’ve defended the title twice and I’ve heard so many things, so many promises. I missed out on fighting in Las Vegas against Caballero and I would love the chance to fight there.

“I would love to box in America, it would be amazing. I’ve boxed in a few places, but never there. I would fight anybody with a title or if the money is right. I believe I deserve a break, I’m always winning but always getting slated.”