BOXING: Lee Selby wants Carl Frampton unification showdown

Lee Selby wants to prove himself as the number one domestic featherweight and he wants an unification clash with Carl Frampton as soon as possible..

Talented Selby defends his IBF title against Jonathan Victor Barros on the same bill as Frampton’s rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.

And Welshman Selby is hoping that Frampton and himself get the job done in the MGM Grand at the weekend.

“I see that fight happening sooner rather than later. “We are both world champions at the moment, we’re both from the UK, so how can we call ourselves the best in the world, if we don’t know who is the best in the country?

“I’ve been over to Belfast before. I defended my British and Commonwealth titles there and I would be more than happy to do it again.

“The result? I would have to go with myself winning. I don’t know by what method, but I’ll find a way to win.

But Selby admits he must remain focused on getting the job done on Saturday night or the Frampton clash could be gone forever.

“My opponent is very experienced, he’s a tough, physically strong man,” said Selby.

“He’s a former WBA world champion, made a few successful defences, and he’s the No 1 ranked challenger. It’s going to be a tough fight, I expect a tough fight, but one I’m confident of winning.”

Frampton battled to a points win over Santa Cruz last July and Selby hopes to take a ringside seat for the return fight.

“Hopefully I can come out of my fight unscathed, with a victory, and rush to ringside and watch the second fight as I did the first one.

“The first fight was an excellent spectacle. It was one of the best fights I’ve seen live.

“If it’s half of that fight, it’s going to be a great contest.

“Before the first fight I couldn’t pick a winner and at the final bell, I couldn’t pick a winner either, and it’s the same going into this fight. But I want Frampton to win this one and then fight me.”