BOXING: Marc McCullough and Paddy Barnes added to Waterfront Hall show on February 18

Marc McCullough and Paddy Barnes have been added to the Waterfront Hall show in Belfast on February 18.

Commonwealth super flyweight champion Jamie Conlan [18(11)-0] headlines the bill and his promoter Frank Warren is seeking to secure a Fight of the Year rematch with Anthony Nelson for the belt.

Among the supporting cast for Conlan will be his fellow Belfast men Barnes [1(0)-0] and McCullough [16(11)-3(2)].

Double Olympic bronze medalist Barnes debuted on the show at the Titanic Convention Centre last year, and the flyweight has spoken of his desire to jump up in level following a somewhat farcical fight against negative journeyman Stefan Slavchev.

McCullough headlined that card in November and will return in just under seven weeks time.

The featherweight hopes to secure big fights in the near future, and has expressed his willingness to face Manchester-born English champion Ryan Doyle – whose family hail from Dublin – for the Irish title on the card

For McCullough it is a return to the venue that played host to his all-action edge-of-the-seat war with Martin Parlagi which headlined a Cyclone Promotions card back in the Summer of 2014.