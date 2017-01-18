BOXING: Michael Conlan sets sights high before New York debut

Michael Conlan is looking forward to making his professional debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

The Belfast fighter will face Tim Ibarra in a bout which is expected to attract a big crowd of Irish-Americans.

Conlan was present at the boxing venue on Wednesday as his American-based promoter Top Rank announced further details of the March 17 bout.

And Conlan has big plans before he steps into the ring at the New York venue.

“I’m planning to win world title in the super-bantamweight, featherweight and super-featherweight divisions. I have total belief in my ability.

“No matter who is in front of me, no-one is going to beat me.

“And I feel a bit emotional being here in the Garden,” said Conlan, 25.

“For my debut to be here on St Patrick’s Day is going to be something really, really special.

“I hope you have ordered extra beer for that night as the Irish love a wee drink,” he added.