BOXING: No one will beat me at Windsor Park says Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton is gearing himself up for a huge 2018 by fighting at the SSE Arena in Belfast on November 18.

The Belfast featherweight will be looking to end the year on a high after a disastrous few months when he lost his WBA to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas at the end of January before the debacle of the Andres Gutierrez fight in July after the Mexican fell out of a shower.

But that event was already on a slippery slope after ‘The Jackal’ weighed-in a pound overweight for the clash.

Following that, Frampton split company from long time mentor Barry McGuigan, Cyclone Promotions and trainer Shane McGuigan.

They have now been replaced with Frank Warren, BT Sport and trainer Jamie Moore.

And after a busy few months Frampton says he wants to put that all behind him and he has one thing in his sights for next year.

“A trilogy fight against Santa Cruz at Windsor Park is the dream but if he does not come we can get someone else.

“All I want to do is fight at Windsor Park. It would be perfect but I know there is not a featherweight in the world that would beat me at Windsor. I know that for a fact.

“If Santa Cruz wants to come and try it - I will welcome him. But if he doesn’t we will get someone else.”

And Frampton is looking to fight on November 18 and seeing Jamie Conlan box for the IBF super-flyweight title on the bill along with long time friend Paddy Barnes.

“It is huge Jamie fighting for a world title. He is one of the most exciting fighters in the world. He is always in wars when he doesn’t really need to be.

“He does not make it easy for himself. He will give the paying public lots of excitement.

“And Paddy will be defeding his WBO title and there will be a few more great fights on the night.

“This is one of the best bills Belfast has had.”