BOXING: Paddy Barnes is man on a mission at Waterfront Hall

Paddy Barnes is a man who is never short of words as he proved at Thursday’s press conference in Belfast.

Three time Olympian Barnes will face Silvio Olteanu for the vacant WBO European Flyweight title at the Waterfront Hall on Saturay night and the Belfast fighter says he is not that fussed about getting his hands on the WBO European belt.

“I don’t really care about the title, all I care about is the ranking with the WBO.

“This fight is a serious step-up in class. The guy has fought for a World Title, has been European Champion multiple times, so he’s coming to win.”

Romanian-born Olteanu - who fights out of Madrid - challenged for the WBA World Flyweight Title in hostile territory in Japan in December 2010, losing on a split decision.

He then became European Champion for a second time in March 2012 and made two successful defences.

“He’s not going to want someone who’s 2-0 to beat him,” added Barnes. “For me, it’s going to be a good challenge, especially in a 10-round fight.”

And Barnes is looking forward to getting started against the Romanian on Saturday night and admits this is the kind of fight he needs.

“I have only had two fights as a professional but I asked my management team to get me this fight because I could be sitting here 10-0 next year and have fought no-one.

“It would be totally pointless because I would have fought no-one.

“I am 30 years old now so I have to jump into the deep-end and I believe I am good enough and there is only one way to find out.”

And Barnes says he has been learning about the pro game in the two fights he has had to date.

“My first fight was a joke but the second one I was trying things and in that fight I box to the level of the opponent.

“I have been watching Olteanu and I am expecting a very tough night - and he is going to be in my face for ten rounds.

“What he has is the experience but what I have is the skill and the speed.

“And I am also younger than him and that will play a part in the fight,” said Barnes.

And the teo time Olympic medal winner says he will produce his best performance - so far - tomorrow night.

“In my first two fights I wasn’t nervous because I knew I would not lose - but this is different.

“But this guy has a good record. He has been European champion twice and he has fought for a World title and he will not want to lose to me.

“He has pride and he has been training hard for this fight. If he wins this fight - which he is not doing - he will be back in contention for a World title.”

And Barnes knows he is taking a wee bit of a gamble against Olteanu.

“I know boxing, Fighting against a journeyman is a gamble.

“Because you can be beaten at anytime but I know that if I am on my game I will win this fight and then start to move higher up the ladder,” added Barnes.