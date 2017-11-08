Cricket Ireland announces 2017 nominations

The nominations for the 2017 Turkish Airlines Cricket Ireland Awards were announced by Cricket Ireland on Wednesday.

William Porterfield and Paul Stirling have joined Kevin O’Brien in the running for the Turkish Airlines Men’s International Player of the Year Award.

Ireland captain William Porterfield is nominated for the international player of the year award

In domestic and club cricket, NCU hopes for the Hanley Energy Inter-Provincial Player of the Year Award will be pinned on James Shannon of the Northern Knights.

Shannon, captain of the Knights, was the top run scorer by over 200 runs with 754. This included 140 not out against Leinster Lightning to secure a draw in the second match of the championship at Stormont.

Shannon will be up against Leinster Lightning’s George Dockrell and Kevin O’Brien.

Another NCU man in the running for an award is Ryan Eagleson, the Carrickfergus man who is nominated for The Clear Treasury Coach of the Year award.

Waringstown must be favourites for the club team of the year

Waringstown will surely be massive favourites to win the Tildenet Club of the Year Award. The villagers lifted the Irish Cup and Premier League double for the second time in three years and also won the NCU and Ulster T20 competitions. They will face competition from Ballyspallen CC and Limerick CC.

The O’Neill’s Club Player of the Year accolade see representatives from three provincial unions, with Leinster Cricket Club’s George Dockrell, Bready’s David Rankin and Nigel Jones of CIYMS all nominated.

Jacob Mulder, the CIYMS spinner, has been nominated for The Sunday Independent Aengus Fanning International Emerging Player of the Year Award. The leg-spinner will be up against Aoife Beggs and Rachel Delaney.

Scorers Andrew Mooney and Mary McElwee have been nominated in the IAA Official of the Year category along with umpire Gerard O’Sullivan.

Nigel Jones of CIYMS is nominated for the club player of the season honour after a superb campaign

The winners will be announced at the Cricket Ireland Awards on the evening of Friday, November 17 in Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin, with live updates on Twitter @irelandcricket throughout the event.

Full List of Nominations:

Turkish Airlines Men’s International Player of the Year: Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Paul Stirling.

Hanley Energy Women’s International Player of the Year: Gaby Lewis, Rachel Delaney, Isobel Joyce.

The Sunday Independent Aengus Fanning International Emerging Player of the Year Award: Jacob Mulder, Aoife Beggs, Rachel Delaney.

Hanley Energy Inter-Pro Player of the Year: George Dockrell, Kevin O’Brien, James Shannon.

Flogas Male Youth International Player of the Year: Harry Tector, Josh Little, Graham Kennedy, Mitchell Thompson.

Devenish Female Youth International Player of the Year: Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter.

Shapoorji Pallonji Male Academy Player of the Year: James Shannon, Simi Singh

Shapoorji Pallonji Female Academy Player of the Year: Lara Maritz, Leah Paul.

Notts Sports Groundsman of the Year: Dale McDonough, Matt Read, Trevor Hamilton.

IAA Official of the Year: Mary McElwee, Gerard O’Sullivan, Andrew Mooney.

Clear Treasury Coach of the Year: Julie Logue, Kamal Merchant, Ryan Eagleson.

Toyota Super 3s Player of the Year: Kim Garth, Laura Delany, Mary Waldron.

O’Neills Club Player of the Year: George Dockrell, Nigel Jones, David Rankin.

Tildenet Club of the Year: Waringstown CC, Ballyspallen CC, Limerick CC.

Oasis Volunteer of the Year, in honour of Derek Scott; Cricket Writer’s of Ireland Hall of Fame Award and Gibney’s Outstanding Contribution to Irish Cricket, in honour of John Wright to be announced on the night.