CRICKET: Ireland Wolves beaten by Bangladesh

Bangladesh got their tour off to a winning start against Ireland Wolves at sunny Stormont yesterday as the visitors began their warm-up for the forthcoming tri-nations with an emphatic 199-run victory.

Batting first the Tigers posted a mammoth 394-7 in their innings with most of their batsmen among the runs. Sabbir Rhaman top scored with an 86-ball century (16 fours, 1 six) before retiring- sharing in a 103-run stand for the 2nd wicket with Tamim Iqbal who made 86 (14 fours, 2 sixes).

Mahmadullah (49), Shakib Al Hasan (44), Mushfiqur Rahim (41) and Mosaddek Hossain (31) all chipped in as Ireland’s bowlers toiled against the quality opposition.

Shane Getkate, the last of six bowlers used by the home side, fared best with 3-60 while Andy McBrine (2-69) and Craig Young (1-82) were the others on target.

Jack Tector and James Shannon (31) gave the reply early life with a half-century opening partnership but from there on the bowlers were in control. Adam Dennison made 24 batting at seven after cameos from Sean Terry (22) and McBrine (18) but it was Tector’s efforts that helped the Wolves to respectability.

The 20-year old YMCA player belied his inexperience at this level with a composed 60 (7 fours) as the innings closed on 195 with the best part of 9 overs left unused.

Bangladesh used six bowlers, all of whom were among the wickets- Mustafizur Rahman (2-17), Mashrafe Mortaza (2-31), Al Hasan (2-32) and Rubel Hossain (2-35)- the pick of the attack.

The Wolves are back in action again at Rathmines today where they will play Ireland’s other visiting tri-series opposition, New Zealand in a 25-over contest starting at 3.30pm.

At Stormont, Bangladesh XI beat Ireland Wolves by 199 runs

Bangladesh XI 394-7 (50 overs; S Rahman 100, T Iqbal 86, Mahmadullah 49, S Al Hasan 44, M Rahim 41, M Hossain 31, S Getkate 3-60, A McBrine 2-69)

Ireland Wolves 195 all out (41.2 overs; J Tector 60, J Shannon 31, A Dennison 24, S Terry 22, M Rahman 2-17, M Mortaza 2-31, S Al Hasan 2-32, R Hossain 2-35)