Cricket: No approval for Getkate’s Instonians move as Muckamore receive Barnes blow

Shane Getkate looks set to be stuck in limbo at the start of the Ulster Bank NCU Premier League season after the NCU decided it cannot currently approve his move from CSNI to Instonians.

The Northern Knights all-rounder wants to make the switch to Shaw’s Bridge after two successful seasons at Stormont.

Muckamore have been turned down in their attempt to register Jarred Barnes

However, after considering submissions on his registration on Tuesday night, the NCU has referred the matter back to the respective clubs.

In a statement to the News Letter, an NCU spokesman said: “The NCU registrations committee could not approve the registration of Shane Getkate because there are still outstanding issues to be resolved between the two clubs. The matter has been passed back to the clubs to resolve.”

Getkate has one year of a three-year deal with Civil Service North still to fulfil and it is understood that the Stormont club want to be compensated for releasing the Dubliner early from his contract.

However, it seems unlikely that the situation will be resolved early enough to allow Getkate to play for the champions in Saturday’s opener against CIYMS at Shaw’s Bridge. Getkate has already made his Instonians debut, hitting a hundred against Clontarf in a pre-season friendly and was in brilliant for the Ireland Wolves in England last weekend.

It is believed he has now moved out of previous accommodation provided by CSNI, who until recently were considering picking him for their opening fixture against Lisburn.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Muckamore have been hit by a body blow ahead of the new campaign. The Moylena side’s registration of South African-born seamer Jarred Barnes has been rejected by the NCU on the grounds that he does not possess a Tier 5 visa. It is understood that Muckamore have not given up on getting approval for Barnes, and are not planning to pursue an alternative signing.