Aberdeen boss hails two-goal hero Niall McGinn

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes praised Niall McGinn's impressive contribution after the Dons swept aside Dundee to reclaim second spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

McGinn scored twice in an eye-catching display as McInnes' men jumped back above Rangers.

The Northern Ireland international scored a spectacular volley just before half time, after Ryan Jack's opener, before heading in the Dons' third in the closing stages of a one-sided match.

Talking about McGinn's first goal, McInnes said: "His first touch to set it up and then to pluck it out of the air so quickly when he had no time to let the ball drop and connect with it so cleanly was a fantastic piece of skill.

"Niall has scored brilliant goals for us over the years but that one was right up there with the best.

"He produced that real moment of quality and in terms of the game, it took us a while to get going and get into our stride but once we got in front, I never felt we would do anything other than win the game.

"There were some good performers tonight and it continues our strong run, that is five wins out of five in all competitions."

McGinn, who also netted twice in last weekend's Scottish Cup win over Stranraer, appears to be reaping the benefits of an extended winter break, having been excused the Dons' recent training trip to Dubai to recuperate.

McInnes added: "I gave him extra time off and he has come back with four goals so there will be a few more players wanting extra time off if they can play as well as that.

"He has got that sharpness and spark back into his game and if that is a taster for the rest of the season, I think Niall is going to be an influential player for us."