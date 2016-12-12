Carl Frampton sets tongues wagging with Joe Gormley to Crusaders tweet

Carl Frampton has set tongues wagging by linking striker Joe Gormley with a move to his beloved Crusaders.

In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, Frampton, a life-long Crues fan, suggested the ex-Cliftonville man would help propel the Seaview side to new heights - if he were to put pen to paper with Stephen Baxter's men.

He tweeted: "If @JoeGormley9 joins @CrusadersFC we'll win the Champions league."

Earlier this season Gormley quit professional football, leaving Peterborough United in favour of a return home. Many expect him to pull on a Cliftonville shirt again but Frampton's tweet has got some talking.

Responding to the champion fighter's post, Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte wrote: "Do it Joe."

Comedian Tim McGarry, a Reds fan, joked: "If Joe Gormley joins Crusaders I'll fight you in Las Vegas."