£12: The price of an average Premier League goal

The average supporter in the Premier League paid £12.06 to witness a goal live during the 2016/17 season, according to new research analysing the value for money of football entertainment across England’s top division.

The research from Voucherbox.co.uk analysed the average price of a season ticket at all top-flight English grounds and compared this with the total number of goals scored in each stadium.

The findings revealed fans at the Emirates Stadium forked out a whopping £27.52 per goal scored – the highest amount in the league, despite witnessing 55 goals at Arsenal’s home ground during this campaign.

The theme of expensive goals continues across north London, where a combination of expensive season tickets (£1,300) and a resilient Spurs defence meant that each goal witnessed in the final season at White Hart Lane cost fans £23.75.

Across the Premier League, the most expensive stadiums for goals were:

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal) – £27.52 per goal, 55 goals

White Hart Lane (Tottenham) – £23.75 per goal, 56 goals

Old Trafford (Man United) – £19.50 per goal, 38 goals

St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton) – £18.34 per goal, 38 goals

London Stadium (West Ham) – £13.89 per goal, 50 goals

At the other end of the scale, relegated Hull and Sunderland will take little comfort from the knowledge that their sides were in the top three for value for money in the Premier League. The Tigers claimed top spot as their £432 season ticket and 63 goals netted in the KCOM Stadium meant that it cost just £6.86 per goal.

Unfortunately for both teams, the majority of goals scored in their home stadium were at the wrong end (56% and 68% respectively).

The best value for money can be found at the following grounds:

KCOM Stadium (Hull) – £6.86 per goal, 63 goals

Liberty Stadium (Swansea) – £7.44 per goal, 61 goals

Stadium of Light (Sunderland) – £8.55 per goal, 50 goals

The Hawthorns (West Brom) – £9.27 per goal, 49 goals

bet365 Stadium (Stoke) – £9.41 per goal, 48 goals

By comparison, the average amount for the league as a whole is more expensive than the Bundesliga’s poorest value for money stadium (£12.05 at Darmstadt’s Jonathan Heimes Stadion) and the average cost of a goal in Germany’s top division is just £9.17.

However, if it is just goals – not value for money – that fans are after, the best Premier League stadiums to visit are:

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea) – 72 goals

Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth) – 64 goals

Anfield (Liverpool) – 63 goals

KCOM Stadium (Hull) – 63 goals

Liberty Stadium (Swansea) – 61 goals

Fans in other parts of the country were not as lucky – the lowest scoring stadiums this season were:

Old Trafford (Man United) – 38 goals

St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton) – 38 goals

The Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough) – 40 goals

Turf Moor (Burnley) – 46 goals

bet365 Stadium (Stoke) – 48 goals

Marco Piu, Voucherbox General Manager said, “While fans at the KCOM Stadium and the Stadium of Light technically got the best value for money, we’re not sure their fans would agree, given that both sides went down this season. It’s even worse for Boro fans though – they had to pay over £13 per goal and still saw their side get relegated!

“If you’re after more goals for your buck, we recommend a trip to Germany, in particular to see Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg or Ingolstadt.”