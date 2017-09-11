VIDEO - Premier League round-up and a look at the new arrivals performances

Defeat for Swansea newcomer Renato Sanches and the returning Wilfried Bony continued a slow start for the Premier League's newest signings this weekend.

Many of the biggest names were left as substitutes while of those who did play 90 minutes, only Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez found himself on the winning team.

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic

Here, Press Association Sport rounds up how the debutants have fared around the top flight.

Swansea v Newcastle

Sanches started brightly but faded out of the game, seemingly still building match fitness having been out of the picture at Bayern Munich. He was replaced in the 68th minute by Bony, who fed off scraps on his second Swans debut as Newcastle took the upper hand and scored the only goal of the game.

Manchester City v Liverpool

It was a case of history repeating for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose Arsenal debut in 2011 came as a second-half substitute in the memorable 8-2 hammering by Manchester United. The England midfielder entered at half-time on this occasion and was again unable to prevent a heavy defeat in Manchester as the 10-man Reds went down 5-0.

Everton v Tottenham

Sanchez featured in a new-look back three for Tottenham and enjoyed a straightforward first run-out as Spurs eased to a 3-0 win. Fellow newcomers Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente were unused substitutes while Everton's Nikola Vlasic was introduced with 10 minutes remaining.

Leicester v Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater was an unused substitute for Chelsea, denying him a debut in a 2-1 win over his former employers. The England midfielder was greeted with a mixture of applause and booing when he warmed up on the touchline, but it was fellow deadline-beater Davide Zappacosta who got on for a low-key 15-minute run-out.

Brighton v West Brom

Albion's Grzegorz Krychowiak, on loan from Paris St Germain, played 90 minutes but managed just four out of 10 in Press Association Sport's match ratings. Baggies substitute Kieran Gibbs fared better on his first appearance since joining from Arsenal after his cross helped create James Morrison's consolation goal in a 3-1 loss.

Southampton v Watford

Wesley Hoedt was handed the chance to fill the void left by Saints captain and fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk, still building up his fitness after failing to get the move he wanted before deadline day. Hoedt was given a tough battle by Hornets striker Andre Gray and ended up on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline.