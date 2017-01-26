Eoin recovering well - Kearney

Oran Kearney says striker Eoin Bradley is recovering well after his horror injury against Portadown last week.

‘Skinner’ crashed into the post during the game suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung.

But the Coleraine boss revealed the forward is already looking forward to getting back playing again.

“Eoin is looking to be playing again,” he told Times Sport.

“He was down with the lads on Thursday night and enjoying the craic.

“He’s out of hospital and everything is okay with the lung, it’s just the rehabilitation of the three broken ribs which is going to take a bit of time.

“But as he admits he’s made of hard stuff and he says he’s a quick healer.

“We’re not putting any time frame on him though and we won’t be putting pressure on him to get back playing.

“The difficult thing for us will be to hold Eoin back as he just wants to be playing.”

Meanwhile Kearney handed a debut to another young player during Saturday’s win at Ballinamallard.

Saul McCaughan, who joined this month from Ballycastle United, came off the bench to play the last half hour at Ferney Park.

“I know plenty about Saul, I taught him for seven years at school,” said Kearney.

“He’s a very talented hurler, he has played for Antrim, he’s won numerous awards at that level.

“He’s always been a keen footballer though and now at the age of 20 he’s keen to give it a go.

“Saul played a couple of games for the Reserves and done really well and deserved his chance to step up.

“I thought today, bar staying on his feet a couple of times when he could have won a free kick, maybe that’s the hurling in him, he did well and it was a nice debut for him to get off to a winning start.”

Coleraine host Ards in the league this Saturday bidding to make it six wins on the bounce.