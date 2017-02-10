FOOTBALL: Aaron Canning agrees deal with Lurgan club

Aaron Canning has agreed a two year contract with Glenavon.

And Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is delighted the player has come on board.

“I’ve been really impressed with him. He’s come in and he’s worked hard and his attitude’s been first class.

“I think that any supporter that’s watched him in any of the games he’s played in will agree that he’s been excellent.

“We told him when he came in on an amateur contract that we wanted to see what he was like and make sure his commitment was right.

“To be fair he has repaid that chance we gave him and I think he has done more than enough to earn himself a contract,” he added.