Crusaders have announced three of their current squad have signed new contracts at Seaview.

Star man Paul Heatley as well as Michael Carvill and Jordan Forsythe have all extended their deals with the champions, as was announced just before kick-off in the Crues home game against Glentoran on Saturday.

The news comes just hours after Glentoran striker Curtis Allen penned a new three year deal with Gary Haveron’s side.