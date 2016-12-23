FOOTBALL: Linfield Swifts Jonny Frazer looks to lift Steel & Sons Cup

Linfield Swifts Jonny Frazer is looking to get his hands on the Steel & Sons Cup trophy as they tackle Dundela in Saturday’s Final at Seaview. (Kick-off 1045am)

If the ‘Wee’ Blues manage to see off their east Belfast rivals they will be bringing the Cup back to Windsor Park for the first time since 1997.

“All the boys are really looking forward to the final.

“I have been playing for the Swifts for most of the year and we have a really talented, hardworking bunch at the minute.

“The team is so young, but there are some real top quality players in the squad.

“Stevie Fallon is a top player - you can tell he has played at a higher level - he is just so clever and has been an important player so far.

“Reece Glendinning is there as well and he has multiple first team appearances.

“He is comfortable going forward and solid defensively.

“This is my fourth year playing for the Swifts in the Steel and Sons and we have been knocked out early every other year, so it is nice to get to the final.

“We haven’t been at our best in any game so far. We have been losing every game at half-time, but that just shows the fight there is in the team despite it being made up of so many young players.”

Frazer inspired the Swifts to a memorable comeback victory in the semi-final win against Crumlin Star.

The Swifts were trailing 2-0 at the break, but manager Alan Dornan put Cameron Stewart up top as a target man and he terrorised Crumlin Star. He helped Frazer to a hat-trick - including a last-gasp penalty to win it in stoppage time.

“The semi-final was a great night, just in the manner we won it coming from 2-0 down.

“Stewart was terrific up front and he’s been playing there ever since. I also really hope there is a big crowd there on Christmas Eve. They helped us a lot in the semi-final when we were trying to get back in the game and it would be great to have more at the final.”

But Dundela have a proud Cup tradition and they will not be going to Seaview to make up the numbers and Matty Burrows will have to be watched by the Swifts.